Picsy Presents a Fantastic New Product Line



“You have been capturing pictures of all the lovely things that happen in life,” Ms. Sarrah Pitaliya at Picsy, continued, “You have a really impressive portfolio. You’ve attended various events, from holidays to birthday parties to get-togethers with your crew. So, what do you do? You can quickly scan through them or construct a beautiful piece of décor that revitalizes your space.”





Ms. Sarrah begins his explanation of the three new products that have been introduced, starting with Framed Vinyl Prints.





“Picsy’s Framed Vinyl Prints are made especially for you, and they are remarkable both in their beauty and in the meticulous attention to detail with which they are crafted. Utilizing the cutting-edge Framed Vinyl Printing service that Picsy provides; you can decorate your walls with any high-resolution picture from your collection. Utilizing the Picsy app, you can order Framed Vinyl Prints for walls, customize them in any way you see fit, and then have them delivered to your front door.”





Framed Vinyl Prints make fantastic additions to a home since they are durable, long-lasting, and aesthetically pleasing. As a result of their plastic vinyl coating, they epitomize the concept of an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Because of their capacity to capture even the tiniest of details, Framed Vinyl Prints are a one-of-a-kind piece of home décor that helps you bring your memories back to life.





The available Framed Vinyl Prints on Picsy range in size from 12 by 16 inches to 40 by 40 inches and you can directly order from the Picsy App.





After that, Ms. Sarrah discusses Picsy’s next offering, Acrylic Prints.





“This one-of-a-kind Acrylic Prints is a work of art in its own right, and it was meticulously crafted just for you. It is brilliant, and it was made just for you. Choose any high-resolution image from your gallery and use it to decorate your walls with stylish Acrylic Prints from Picsy. These prints range in thickness from 3-5 millimeters and come in various sizes. Give us the responsibility of turning your favorite images into beautiful art pieces.”





Acrylic Prints, which can be acquired from Picsy’s app, can be utilized to make stunning, long-lasting, and water-resistant decorations for the home. Acrylic Prints crafted by Picsy stand out among other options because they are made of very shiny glass. Because of this appearance, the colors are truer to life, and the details are now clearer than ever.





You have several options available to you in terms of size. Your decision should be based not only on the aesthetics of the room in which you intend to display your Acrylic Prints but also on the message you wish to communicate. Acrylic Prints can be ordered in various sizes on the Picsy website, ranging from 12 by 16 inches to 40 by 40 inches.





Ms. Sarrah continued discussing the third and final product, Canvas Floating Frames –





“With the assistance of our bespoke Canvas Floating Frames, you will be able to amp up your décor radically. A Canvas Floating Frame is an excellent choice, whether you want to display images from your most recent trip or print out a cinematic moment with the love of your life that is tinged with brilliant passion. This clever piece of decor, which has been framed in synthetic canvas, has the potential to become your new favorite addition to your home.”





Canvas Floating Frames from Picsy are gorgeous pieces of home decor built to last and bring a sense of aesthetic fulfillment. Picsy’s Canvas Floating Frames are the epitome of aesthetically pleasing design since they offer a three-dimensional floating aspect. They are cherished pieces of home décor that also infuse new life into memories because of their ability to capture even the smallest of details and their capacity to print in high-definition clarity.





Picsy allows users to purchase Canvas Floating Frames in various sizes, from 12 by 16 inches to 40 by 40 inches.





One of the most enjoyable activities that anyone can participate in is going on a trip down memory lane, going through old photographs, and thinking about how you and the people you care about have changed throughout your life, as well as the experiences that are significant to you. Picsy can aid you in transferring these memories into the real world and making them a part of it by offering a wide choice of personalized photo products.

###