Burlington Global appoints Rebecca Huang as new Head of Asian Economics



Her previous experience includes stints with HSBC, Goldman Sachs and ICBC Bank in Hong Kong.





Burlington Globals Chief Executive Officer commented on Ms Huangs appointment saying Rebeccas knowledge of the Asian economy and her ability to tailor Burlington Globals Economics Research Team with its view to different client segments will be absolutely critical in her new role.





Burlington Globals Chief Executive Officer also added Our senior executives will continue to work closely with Rebecca to build her team which will be able to offer a strong focus on producing economic analysis that is relevant and useful to our local and offshore clients. The world is changing and we need to be able to move with the times in terms of products and services.





About Us – Burlington Global



Founded in 2010, Burlington manages more than $2 billion across several traditional and alternative strategies on behalf of both institutional investors and private clients. Burlington is headquartered in Hong Kong, with an office in Singapore, and invests across the entire capital structure.





Burlington Global is built on 5 key attributes that set us apart. Burlington is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

###