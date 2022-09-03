Laziz Kitchen To Open a Third Location in Downtown SLC

Laziz Kitchen is excited to announce the opening of its third location! This time, they’re setting up shop in downtown Salt Lake City located at 152 East 200 South. With a warm and inviting atmosphere, great service, and delicious food, the Laziz Kitchen/Laziz Foods Group, the Netto and Hannon family, are excited to welcome fans of the eatery and new customers alike.

“As we expand Laziz Kitchen to the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, I can’t help but be excited for our future as an adored local favorite,” said Blake and Jennifer Hannon, co-owners of Laziz Kitchen. “The more we grow, the more we settle deep in to our roots of being a family-owned business that is passionate about good food and the health and wellness of our community.”

Laziz Kitchen will hold a grand opening on September 12, 2022. There’s no better place to get your fix of not-so-traditional Lebanese cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere. Come in and enjoy the Zaatar Roasted Veggie Bowl, famous Hummus, fried Cauliflower Florets, or the ever-popular Lamb Burger.

“Bringing Laziz Kitchen to the heart of downtown feels so right,” said Co-founder of Laziz Kitchen, Derek Kitchen. “Laziz Kitchen is a product of Salt Lake’s diverse and energetic food community, and I’m so proud to keep growing with our city.”

Laziz Kitchen is a local favorite rooted in a fresh and fun atmosphere, good food, community engagement, and a strong passion for bringing culinary diversity to Salt Lake City.

“The Netto/Hannon family and Derek Kitchen are very pleased to extend their Laziz restaurant offerings to the downtown Salt Lake community,” said John and Catherine Netto, co-owners of Laziz Kitchen. “The new location at 2nd South and Edison street joins our Granary District and Midvale locations in offering fresh, locally-sourced, modern Mediterranean food that we all enjoy, and hope you will too! We’re emerging from the last two years with great hopes for the hearts and appetites of our community and appreciate the support of our friends and families.”

New Location:



152 East 200 South Salt Lake City, UT 84111



Hours:



Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm



Fri & Sat 11am-10 pm



Sun 12 pm – 8 pm

About Laziz Kitchen

Laziz Kitchen opened its doors in November 2016 after a successful run at local farmers markets and selling our delicious hummus to friends and colleagues by Moudi Sbeity and Derek Kitchen. The evolution of Laziz Foods into a brick in mortar location was created by a love of food and community. Bringing people together at the table over modern Lebanese cuisine has been a dream come true. Laziz is a gathering space of acceptance, good food, and love. We are proudly queer, have inclusive hiring practices, and have an open-arms policy for anyone that walks through our doors.

