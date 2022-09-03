A Sophisticated New Addition for Salt Lake City’s Nightlife

Downtown Salt Lake City is welcoming a refreshing newcomer: a cozy, sophisticated bar called Back Door.

“We are excited to introduce our new concept to Edison street,” said Blake Hannon, co-owner of Back Door. “As a street with rich history, our lounge/speakeasy atmosphere is the perfect place to connect with others in a comfortable and relaxing setting.”

Back Door will hold a ticketed soft opening on September 7, 2022, and a grand opening will be held on September 12, 2022. Besides an ever-evolving list of intriguing signature cocktails made with local spirits, Back Door also offers the full menu of their partner and neighbor, Laziz Kitchen, and other small plates.

The story of this bar starts with a family dream to have a place to gather and eat. They brought this dream to a reality, and, as a result, they added a warm family touch to their creation.

“As we designed the bar, our intention was to create a space that we would go to. A space where eating, drinking, and staying just a little too long is the norm,” Hannon explained. “So, from our family to yours, join us for hand-crafted, unique cocktails curated by our amazing bar team.”

Address:



152 East 200 South Salt Lake City, UT 84111



Hours:



Sun-Th 5pm-10pm



Fri-Sat 5pm-12am

About Back Door



Back Door is a cozy, speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. This intimate spot, perfect for enjoying a few drinks with friends, offers signature drinks featuring local spirits, hot plates from Laziz Kitchen, and a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere.

