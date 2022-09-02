UIDAI tops in Grievance Redressal Index during August 2022





Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has topped amongst all Ministries/Departments for resolving Public Grievances in the ranking report published by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of August 2022.





UIDAI has been a top performer in resolution of cases received through Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).





UIDAI is further committed to serve residents of India, and has been a catalyst for both ease of living and ease of doing business.





UIDAI has a robust grievance redressal mechanism in place comprising of UIDAI HQ Divisions, Regional Offices, Technology Centre and engaged Contact Centre partners, which is enabling UIDAI to resolve around 92% of CRM Grievances within 7 days.





The organization is dedicated to further strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism and is going to launch State-of-the-art Open Source CRM solution soon. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features that shall enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents.





The new CRM solution shall have the capability to support multi-channels like Phone Call, Email, Chatbot, Web Portal, Social Media, Letter and Walk-in through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively. It is under advanced stage of implementation and is going to be rolled out soon.





Endeavour of the UIDAI is that the residents’ voice must be heard, and residents must be empowered adequately to further enhance trust of residents in the system.





