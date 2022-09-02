An interactive session conducted today for Stakeholders.





Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment arranged an Interactive Session with all the Stakeholders working in the field of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Welfare of Transgender Persons, Welfare of Divyanjans and Senior Citizens, etc on 02.09.2022 in the Doctor Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC). An Interactive session with all the Stakeholders was based on a book “Modi @20, Dreams Meet delivery” which gives immense insight to achieve social justice in the society. This interactive session was presided by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Hon’ble Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment and Chief Guest was Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Changes Ministries (HMoEFCC). Shri Surendra Singh, Additional Secretary, DoSJ&E, welcomed all the dignitaries and participants.









Eminent Speakers Mx. Rashma Member, National Council for Transgender persons, from Transgender Community, Shri Jai Singh Chauhan, Industrialist in the field of Disability, Shri Sandeep Parmar, Prominent Social Activist in the field of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Ravi Nara, president of DICCI, shared success stories and output and outcome of the departmental schemes. Reshma from Transgender community told that the Act for his community has been enacted and made effective during the regime of Modi ji which resulted into achieving justice to Transgender Community in the country.









Chief Guest, Shri Bhupender Yadav, HMoEFCC, briefed about the book “Modi @20, Dreams Meet delivery”. The Honorable Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, briefed about the success stories of all the Schemes being run by M/o SJ&E. It was told that Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. He was undefeated in all the subsequent elections and became the state’s longest serving chief Minster. Modi’s huge success in Gujarat paved the way for him to be popularly elected PM of India in an overwhelming victory in 2014 and he was reelected in 2019 with an even bigger mandate which shows that there is no gape between Ideas and reality in his working. His belief, thoughts, policies and effective method of executing the schemes can lead the Nation on a path of glory to achieve the top position in the world economy and in turn transform billions of lives of the country. Modi@20 Book Stall was also arranged in DAIC. Vote of thanks was given by Joint Secretary Rajesh Yadav, MoSJ&E





