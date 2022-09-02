The Rolling Plate Announces a new Food Franchise Dumb Biryani



The Rolling Plate since its inception has been constantly endeavoring to provide all the delicacies of the country to the service of a global and cosmopolitan audience and the lack of brands in such a popular dish (Biryani) made us come up with the idea of spreading the yumminess of Biryanis globally with our various outlets and weve also collaborated with online delivery partners for enhancing supply chain. We have a very diverse menu to select from a range of biryanis prepared in accordance with styles suited for different taste buds like Chettenad biryani, Hyderabadi biryani, Muradabadi Biryani, Mutton Dum biryani, and chicken biryani. In short, you name it, we have it.





About Us



Incepted in 2019, to provide cloud kitchen franchise business in FOCO (Franchise owned company Operated) model, unique in itself by blending food & beverages, Online Business, and IT. The vision was to provide an economical yet profitable business to the interested ones by providing brand franchises. Also, we have multiple brands serving traditional and innovative F&B verticals from North Indian to South Indian, Chinese to Continental, and many new ones! We are firm believers in surging ahead, expanding horizons, and raising the bar to raise earnings. To that end, we now have 19 hot-selling franchises having clients venturing across the globe.

