STEM Program Discusses Nuclear Engineering



Distinguished speakers included:



Robin Penley is the lead research engineer for modeling, simulation, and analysis at Newport News Shipbuilding, a Division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. A graduate of Old Dominion University with a degree in mechanical engineering, she has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, shipbuilding standards development, and software integration and development. She is passionate about utilizing visualization technologies for training and decision support.





Dr. Neil Todreas is Nuclear Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus at MIT. He has extensive nuclear power experience, having led an industry review group on its Three Mile Island project from 1983 to 1988 and served on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Reactor Safety Research Committee. Dr. Todreas continues to be a leading consultant to industry and government. He is a Fellow at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).





This virtual event is part of CEE’s STEM Lyceums, a series of monthly virtual meetings that engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and unique STEM career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Students interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, both national and international. Meetings foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers. CEE’s STEM Lyceums partners include Virginia Bio, United Negro College Fund, and the Urban League of Hampton Roads. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums





Watch the recording at https://youtu.be/KZXDicgBkik





About the Center for Excellence in Education



CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.





Media Contact:



Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237, tflavell ( @ ) cee dot org



Follow CEE on Twitter ( @ ) CEE1983

###