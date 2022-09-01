NIX United Becomes Microsoft Gold Partner

NIX United has proven more than ten years of experience implementing Microsoft solutions in two areas of competence: application development and application integration. This expertise highlights the ability to design, develop, integrate, and maintain cloud applications to accelerate digital transformation and drive business growth.

“Achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status has been an important part of our cloud growth strategy. The NIX United team comprises experienced cloud developers who continue to validate their knowledge through certification programs. We have a long track record of providing robust and scalable cloud solutions and enhancing them continuously to deliver client success.” -Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development

To assist customers’ digital transformation, NIX United provides end-to-end cloud integration services, including:

– Design and development of cloud application architecture

– Design and implementation of cloud infrastructure

– Migration to the cloud, including PaaS, SaaS, and hybrid solutions

– Building applications with serverless architectures

– Security management

– CI/CD implementation, transformation, automatization, and maintenance

– Data management (data warehousing, ETL, persistence, security) and maintenance

Cloud technologies continue to change and evolve along with new Microsoft Partner Network tools and resources which, combined with NIX United’s expertise in building reliable enterprise solutions, empower customers from various industries to outperform their competitors and extend their reach to new markets.

About NIX United

NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.