MCG College Develops First 100% Tuition Scholarship Plan

MCG College offers new scholarship for the upcoming 2022 – 2023 school year through their new Social Responsibility Scholarship. When students volunteer in the community, they can see 100 percent of their tuition paid for upon graduation.

“We are really proud of our history of giving back,” said Monika Chhaabra Gupta, CEO and founder, of MCG Career College. “There is a lot of pressure on students to ‘do it all.’ They need to work to pay for college, while still making connections in their communities. This is our way to help our students bridge that gap.”

Students will be able to exchange one hour of volunteering in exchange for $25.00 in tuition credit while they are a student with MCG Career College. The scholarship will be issued to the students when they graduate in their program.

“We really hope our students take advantage of this opportunity, as it allows our students to meet and help people in their community, while simultaneously helping them from heavy financial burdens, especially during these last few years of uncertainty,” Gupta said.

For more information on different scholarship opportunities MCG College currently offers, please contact MCG Career College at info@mcgcollege.com.

About MCG College

Calgary based MCG College is a technical training institution, leading the way in health and wellness training. On the cutting-edge of wellness instruction, MCG continuously innovates its curriculum to offer a unique training experience that sets students up for success. MCG College offers training in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Massage Therapy, Medical Office Assistant and Unit Clerk, Basic Life Support and CPR and more. Developing leaders, supporting community. mcgcollege.com

Kim Clifton Tim Ogilvie MCG

Public Relations Specialist Vice President and Dean, MCG Career College

1 888-261-8999

1 888-261-8999

kim.clifton@mcgcollege.com

tim.ogilvie@mcgcollege.com