Modern Campus Transforms Student Communication, Propelling Enrollment and Credential Completion in the Non-Traditional Higher Education Space

Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced the launch of the Modern Campus Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector. The connection between Modern Campus’ continuing education and conversational text messaging solutions is designed to transform student communication in the non-traditional space by propelling enrollment and credential completion.

The Modern Campus Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector will create an automated flow of data between the two solutions for timely and effective learner communication. This is the first in a series of connectors Modern Campus will launch to help colleges and universities efficiently communicate with key demographics of students through conversational text messaging.

Through the pandemic—and against the backdrop of a higher education industry in crisis—continuing education (CE) and workforce development units have evolved and gained prominence within their institutions. Across the board, 56% of institutional leaders said the role of their CE units grew since 2019. Staff are being challenged to better support their learners’ academic, professional and personal growth, helping colleges enroll more diverse audiences and retain those learners through credential attainment. With this expanded scope, program staff need to engage learners in more meaningful and impactful ways.

It’s clear that the work of continuing and workforce education units is more important than ever. But most of these providers are still using outdated tools to connect with their busy students. In many cases, communication happens over email and is difficult to track.

With the Modern Campus Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector in place, divisional staff can seamlessly leverage SMS text messaging to communicate with students. They’ll be able to nudge learners to take the actions needed to earn their credentials, and prompt learners to enroll in courses and programs that may be of interest or required to complete their chosen programs.

What’s more, the Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector will help continuing and workforce education staff deliver the experience modern learners expect. By leveraging the core functionality of Modern Campus Signal Vine, staff efficiency increases as inbound requests are automatically triaged. Common questions receive pre-defined responses while more complex requests are routed directly to staff for specific follow-up.

The Modern Campus Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector:

· Enables staff to leverage AI-based Blended Messaging® to build long-term engagement with targeted learner demographics so the right students receive the right messages at the exact right time.

· Connects learners with critical support, leading to increased retention, degree and certification completion, and re-enrollment rates.

· Streamlines the transfer of data between Signal Vine and Lumens, driving efficient and effective engagement campaigns.

“Building connections between our Modern Campus solutions helps build the kind of ecosystem today’s higher education institutions need,” said Modern Campus Chief Product Officer Reuben Pressman. “Learners and leaders alike demand systems that work and a seamless experience that makes life easier. The Signal Vine + Lumens SMS Connector shows our commitment to delivering on that expectation.”

For more information, visit: https://moderncampus.com/signal-vine-plus-lumens.

