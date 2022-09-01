Hong Kong – Results of Hong Kong Country Parks Photo cum Video Competition announced (with photos)

Results of Hong Kong Country Parks Photo cum Video Competition announced (with photos) **************************************************************************************



​The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) announced the results of the Hong Kong Country Parks Photo cum Video Competition today (September 1).





“The response to the competition was enthusiastic with over 1 400 entries collected. The entries fully showcased the scenic beauty of country parks in Hong Kong, and helped raise public awareness on conserving the countryside,” an AFCD spokesman said.





With the theme of “The Scenic Beauty of Hong Kong Country Parks”, the competition aimed to encourage members of the public to explore country parks, enjoy the natural scenery in a leisurely manner and continue to protect the unique and beautiful landscapes. The competition comprised three categories: landscape photography, mobile landscape photography and landscape videography. In addition to champions and runners-up, two merit awards were given for each category. The winners were chosen by a panel of adjudicators consisting of professional photographers and an AFCD representative. Judging criteria included creativity, photographic quality and contents.





The competition was under the exclusive sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and was one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC’s approved donation of $630 million to the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. The list of winners and their winning entries have been uploaded to the event website: www.countryparks-photocumvideo.hk.