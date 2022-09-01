Hong Kong – Music Office’s School Care Subsidy Scheme opens for applications from schools

Music Office’s School Care Subsidy Scheme opens for applications from schools *****************************************************************************



The 2022/23 School Care Subsidy Scheme is now inviting applications from schools. The deadline for applications is September 30.





Organised by the Music Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the scheme aims to encourage music groups from kindergartens and primary, secondary and special schools as well as tertiary institutions to care for the community. It is hoped that students will extend their good wishes to special school students, the elderly, hospital patients and the beneficiaries of registered social welfare organisations through on-site or online free music performances, thereby enhancing social integration and harmony. Through the activities, students can gain experience from performances through serving the community and develop stronger team spirit as well as better organisational skills.





Each performance can receive a maximum subsidy of $2,000 to cover costs including transportation, allowances for professionals and other miscellaneous items.





Successful applicants must complete their performances on or before March 31 next year. Outstanding teams will be invited to perform and share their experiences at the Gala Concert to be held in April or May next year. All participating teams will be awarded certificates of commendation during the concert.





Applications will be evaluated according to the feasibility, ingenuity and interactive elements of the proposed programmes, as well as the music groups’ prior experience in organising and performing at community events. Application forms can now be downloaded from the Music Office’s website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/musicoffice). Completed forms must be emailed to the Music Office (cnc@lcsd.gov.hk).





More than 360 school music groups have participated in the School Care Subsidy Scheme since its launch in 2009. The scheme is sponsored by the Sino Group. For enquiries, please call 2598 8335 or 3842 7775.