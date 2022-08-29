Sixth Annual Carolina Book and Writer Conference Returns September 17-18, 2022

The Carolina Book and Write Conference will return virtually September 17-18, 2022. In its sixth year, the conference joins fiction and non-fiction writers, editors and publishers together for panel discussions and a keynote address by Amanda Lamb. This year’s event is sponsored by Plottr, the #1 visual book planning software for writers. Tickets include access to all sessions for one year.

Amanda Lamb, a television reporter for more than 3 decades, is an esteemed author. She has published 12 books – four memoirs, three true crime books, two children’s books, and three murder mystery novels. Working for WRAL for 27 years, Lamb has also written a blog for WRAL.com under the Go Ask Mom moniker as well as a podcaster for the station.

Lamb is also a public speaker for community groups on topics ranging from crime reporting to writing to caregiving. In 2018, she started Stage Might, a company which coaches people making presentations from the ballroom to the boardroom. Lamb frequently appears on national true crime television programs as an expert and podcasts to talk about investigating murder cases.

Sessions at the conference include the following:

Editing and Publishing

The Nature of Copyright

Write your First Book

Multicultural Authors

Poetry and Songwriting

Book Marketing

Co-founded by Drew Becker and Omar McCallop, the conference has garnered national recognition by Writer’s Digest. The conference is designed for writers and authors of all experience levels, from published authors to those contemplating writing a book for the first time.

“We are delighted to host a two day conference and offer access after the event for those who could not attend all the events,” said co-founder Omar McCallop. “The nature of a virtual conference enables us to expand our invitations globally and make the event more accessible to everyone.”

Virtual check-in for the conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. on September 17, with sessions running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event. For more information, please email info@CarolinaBWC.com.

