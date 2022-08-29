Henderson Silver State Tigers Tryouts



Dates: September 6,2022 6:15 pm-7:45 pm



September 8,2022 6:15 pm- 7:45 pm





Location: Downtown Recreation Center



50 E Van Wagenen St, Henderson, NV 89015





Try out Fee: $99.00





SIGN UP HERE:https://silverstatetigers.com/tryout-registration/





Looking For: Men 18 years or older





Contact: Coach Damion Byrd



210-602-4976



damionbyrd74 ( @ ) gmail dot com





The American Basketball Association (ABA) is the home of over 170 basketball teams and is the largest and one of the oldest professional leagues in the world. The ABA was first established in 1967, was re-formed in 2000, and has been in operation ever since. It has been home to greats like Julius Dr.J” Irving, George Iceman Gervin, Ricky Barry, Moses Malone, and many others who later went on to play in the NBA.

