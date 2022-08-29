Henderson Silver State Tigers Tryouts

Dates: September 6,2022 6:15 pm-7:45 pm
September 8,2022 6:15 pm- 7:45 pm
Location: Downtown Recreation Center
50 E Van Wagenen St, Henderson, NV 89015
Try out Fee: $99.00
SIGN UP HERE:https://silverstatetigers.com/tryout-registration/
Looking For: Men 18 years or older
Contact: Coach Damion Byrd
210-602-4976
damionbyrd74 ( @ ) gmail dot com
The American Basketball Association (ABA) is the home of over 170 basketball teams and is the largest and one of the oldest professional leagues in the world. The ABA was first established in 1967, was re-formed in 2000, and has been in operation ever since. It has been home to greats like Julius Dr.J” Irving, George Iceman Gervin, Ricky Barry, Moses Malone, and many others who later went on to play in the NBA.
