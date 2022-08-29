Song of Farewell from indie-folk artist David Clifton

David Clifton is an indie folk artist who also creates, records and produces music in multiple genres including ambient abstract experimental guitar, modern sacred and spiritual music, new simplicity (piano, guitar, string quintet) and choral music.

Formerly signed to Virgin Records with Sensible Jerseys, whose music was championed by legendary BBC radio DJ’s John Peel and Janice Long, he went on to play guitar for some of England and Irelands most respected artists, including Julia Fordham, Steve Booker, Tanita Tikaram, and Mary Coughlan.

His guitar playing and session work has featured on recordings by artists as diverse as Helen Watson, Pele, Tanita Tikaram, Kim Hill, Paul Heaton (Beautiful South), Madness, Julia Fordham, Steve Booker, Matt Redman, Robin Mark, Mickey Harte, and Delirious amongst many others.

He has recently returned home to England after living in Knoxville, Tennessee USA to take up the post of Artist In Residence at an Oxford College.

“I am also a potter and painter, and enjoy exploring beauty and creativity across the artistic disciplines… ‘Beauty will save the world…’ to slightly mis-quote Dostoevsky! I hope you enjoy my music.”

Song Of Farewell is the first single release from the album Marble City Skyline.

