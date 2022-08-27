The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 Recognizes Woods Aitken Attorneys

Woods Aitken LLP is pleased to announce that 16 attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. In addition, nine Woods Aitken attorneys were named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.

The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 recognitions, by market, include:

Denver, CO

Colin P. Baumchen

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Alvin M. Cohen

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Real Estate Law

Kory D. George

Construction Law

Daniel M. Gross

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Joel D. Heusinger

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Kerry L. Kester

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Lincoln, NE

Craig C. Dirrim

Litigation – Construction

Terry C. Dougherty

Commercial Litigation

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

James A. Overcash

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Construction Law

Jerry L. Pigsley

Employment Law – Management

Labor Law – Management

Paul M. Schudel

Communications Law

Utilities Law

Edward H. Tricker

Appellate Practice

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Omaha, NE

Michael D. Matejka

Corporate Law

Litigation – Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Frank J. Mihulka

Banking and Finance Law

Corporate Law

Real Estate Law

Bruce A. Smith

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Todd W. Weidemann

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

The 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognitions, by market, include:

Denver, CO

Laura J. DePetro

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Abigail R. Frame

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Amanda C. Hoberg

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Sarah K. Mielke

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Cooper J. Overcash

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Corporate Governance and Compliance Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Real Estate Law

Lincoln, NE

Kaylen K. Akert

Banking and Finance Law

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Real Estate Law

Ashley H. Connell

Labor and Employment Law – Management

Audrey R. Svane

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Omaha, NE

Joseph F. Willms

Labor & Employment Law – Management

About Best Lawyers®

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 116,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 17 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, 12.2 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 71,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Recognition by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America is based entirely on peer review and employs the same methodology that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The “Ones to Watch” recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.

About Woods Aitken

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. We help clients identify unique challenges, minimize risks, and realize opportunities. Our attorneys are dedicated to results and compelled by integrity. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C.