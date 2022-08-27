Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima, Member at Frost Brown Todd LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Building an Efficient Data Modernization Strategy: What You Must Know and Do

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima, Member at Frost Brown Todd LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Building an Efficient Data Modernization Strategy: What You Must Know and Do.” This event is scheduled on September 13, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).

Event Summary

Data is integral in every organization. But too often, organizations of all sizes face a sheer volume of unstructured data. Failure to address such could expose businesses to a myriad of threats. Thus, stepping out of the conventional methods and leaning toward innovative tools and systems is crucial to significantly improve data management.

To ensure agile business decision-making, many enterprises are now looking into data modernization initiatives that involve new approaches to their pre-existing data processing infrastructure. The magnified essence of data modernization has become an imperative in enabling organizations to increase their business value, competitive advantage, and operational efficiency and productivity.

In this webcast, data modernization leaders and experts Lee Grant (OneNeck IT Solutions LLC) and Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima (Frost Brown Todd LLC) will delve into a comprehensive discussion of the ins and outs of data modernization. Speakers will also share tips to leverage data in driving transformational change aligned with your business goals.

Key topics include:

The Building Blocks of Data Modernization

Key Benefits, Strategies, and Tools

How to Maximize the Value of Data

Top Challenges in Cloud Migration

What’s Next in Data Modernization

About Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima

Yugo’s practice focuses on data privacy, data security, and intellectual property issues involving cutting-edge electronics and computer software. Yugo is a member of Frost Brown Todd’s Data Services Team, focusing primarily on international and domestic data privacy issues involving international data transfers, GDPR compliance, U.S. federal regulations, and CCPA/CPRA compliance issues for domestic and international clients.

About Frost Brown Todd LLC.

Frost Brown Todd LLC (“Frost Brown Todd”) is a full-service law firm with more than 500 lawyers operating in 14 markets across eight states and Washington, D.C. Dedicated to refining the art of client service. Frost Brown Todd leverages technical, industry and legal knowledge and hands-on experience to serve a diverse client base, from leading multinationals to small, entrepreneurial companies. Frost Brown Todd’s team of business, intellectual property and litigation attorneys advises on all aspects of privacy compliance, information handling, data security, breach preparation and response, enforcement and other related litigation. The team guides clients in taking practical steps to meet their legal obligations and mitigate operational and reputational risks.

