L-Tron Announces Brother PocketJet 8 Availability

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Aug. 24, 2022 – PRLog — L-Tron is pleased to announce the launch of the new Brother® PocketJet® 8 Mobile Printer line. The PocketJet 8 is a full-page thermal mobile printer designed for patrol vehicle printing and other on-the-go printing applications. Printing documents, forms, and reports from almost any device, and almost any location, has never been easier.

While maintaining the well-loved features of the PocketJet 7, the PocketJet 8 comes equipped with several exciting new attributes. First, the PocketJet 8 is faster than ever, without sacrificing quality. With print speeds of up to 13.5 pages per minute and reduced time to first print, expect to complete printing tasks quickly and precisely. The PocketJet 8 prints crisp, clear text and images with printer models ranging in capability from a standard resolution of 203 dpi to a high resolution of 300 dpi. Next, the PocketJet 8’s connectivity options include a small and powerful USB-C-style cord, allowing the printer to connect in the most modernized environments. Wireless options include Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® dual radios to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the entire print job. In addition to these features, not only does the PocketJet 8 continue to be compatible with single-sheet, continuous roll, and fan-fold perforated thermal paper, it now also has the ability to print onto thicker media options.

L-Tron is proud to be a Brother Premier Partner, a status earned over the course of many years of collaboration between the two companies. Offering a 2-year Premier Limited Warranty and lifetime technical support, the PocketJet 8 is scheduled to begin shipping on August 26, 2022. L-Tron is excited to offer this new mobile printer to our Law Enforcement clients here: https://www.l- trondirect.com/ Brother-Mobile- Solutions/bro…

The L-Tron Team is available to provide expertise and guidance about outfitting your patrol vehicle with eCitation technology and equipment (https://www.l- tron.com/patrol- vehicle-equipment/ ). We have partnered with public safety agencies for two decades to provide technology solutions built from your voice. As a proud New York State business, we are honored to “Back the Blue” through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters – “Your Success is our Purpose.”