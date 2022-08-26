John Carl, III Joins BH Properties to Lead Real Estate Value Add Platform

John Carl, III

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 24, 2022 – PRLog — Veteran real estate investment professional John Carl, III has joined BH Properties as Senior Managing Director to head the firm’s value-add acquisitions platform out of its Dallas office, announced President James Brooks.

“The move adds additional resources to our acquisition platform and expands the role of Senior Managing Director Andrew Van Tuyle to a strategic playmaker working along side our Chairman and Founder, Steve Gozini,” said Brooks.

Carl, with more than two decades of principal-based real estate investment experience across multiple product types and markets, will be responsible for leading and expanding the company’s existing acquisitions team and to grow the firm’s real estate portfolio which includes more than 100 office, multifamily, industrial, retail and ground lease assets in 19 states throughout the country.

Carl joins BH Properties, from Dallas-based Marley Park Capital Management, a boutique commercial real estate investment and advisory firm. As founding partner, he was responsible for all aspects of the firm’s performance including investment strategy, deal sourcing, fundraising and asset management. Previously, he was vice president of Sarofim Realty Advisors, a Dallas-based registered real estate investment advisory firm. During his tenure, Carl acquired nearly $400 million of retail and mixed-used properties on behalf of his pension fund clients. John began his career with Archon Capital, a Goldman Sachs owned entity, where he spent 10 years originating high yielding real estate investments resulting in approximately 40 transactions and almost $2.5B of invested capital in a variety of product types.

John graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics and Economics.

With Carl leading the firm’s value-add platform, Van Tuyle can now concentrate on strategic investments, bankruptcy, and distressed debt. Under Andrew’s direction, the company provides DIP/Chapter 11 trustee/receivership financing, stalking horse bids and has acquired non-performing loans and assets through sales and general auctions.

“The Central Bank’s zero interest rate policy combined with foreclosure moratoriums provided owners of troubled properties a period of relief, and time to try and work out their problems,” said Van Tuyle. “With inflation and an increasing interest rate environment, we anticipate greater transaction velocity in both loan and property sales across the country in several asset types. We also anticipate increased bankruptcy and receivership activity as lenders begin to pursue their remedies and refinancing becomes more difficult. BH Properties’ multiple platforms will allow us to participate across all spectrums of commercial real estate.”

About BH Properties

Founded 30 years ago, privately held BH Properties (http://www.bhproperties.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment company focusing on the acquisition and management of a geographically and product diverse portfolio of assets. The Los Angeles-based company, with regional offices in Phoenix, Dallas and Houston continues to focus on value-add transactions, distressed debt, and ground leases. Today the company owns and operates nearly 10 million square feet across 19 states.

