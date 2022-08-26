Harmolodic jazz keyboardist Dave Bryant announces the Fall line-up of monthly jazz concerts

Fall season line-up for “Third Thursdays”, the monthly harmolodic jazz series, with host keyboardist and composer Dave Bryant, colleague of the late great Ornette Coleman. A Harmolodic Project of Appalachian Springs Foundation.

Dave Bryant (photo credit Daniel Kurganov)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Aug. 24, 2022 – PRLog — Jazz keyboardist and composer Dave Bryant, best known for his work as a member of jazz composer and saxophonist Ornette Coleman‘s Prime Time group, embarked on the presentation of a monthly harmolodic jazz series “Third Thursdays” in April of this year. Each concert to date has featured all new artists with a different musical focus each month—from Bryant’s regular working group to an electric Miles Davis tribute to free-form improvisation to electronica to a special concert with another member of Prime Time. The line-up for Fall promises even more unexpected musical juxtapositions, plus some great special guests.

For the Fall, the following concerts will be taking place:

September 15: Dave Bryant (keyboards) joined by special guest and fellow Ornette Coleman collaborator G. Calvin Weston (drums) along with Jim Hobbs (alto saxophone) from Fully Celebrated Orchestra, Dave Fiuczynski (guitar) from Screaming Headless Torsos, and Mike Rivard (bass) from Club d’Elf.

(keyboards) joined by special guest and fellow Ornette Coleman collaborator (drums) along with (alto saxophone) from Fully Celebrated Orchestra, (guitar) from Screaming Headless Torsos, and (bass) from Club d’Elf. October 20: Dave Bryant (keyboards) joined by Indian Carnatic vocalist Srinivasan Raghuraman (vocals), George Garzone from The Fringe (saxophones) , Jacob William (bass), and Jerry Leake (percussion) .

(keyboards) joined by Indian Carnatic vocalist (vocals), from The Fringe (saxophones) , (bass), and (percussion) . November 17: Dave Bryant (keyboards) joined by special guests and fellow Ornette Coleman collaborators Frederick Williams (bass) and James Kamal Jones (drums), along with Matt Lavelle of The 12 Houses (trumpet and bass clarinet).

(keyboards) joined by special guests and fellow Ornette Coleman collaborators (bass) and (drums), along with of The 12 Houses (trumpet and bass clarinet). December 15: Dave Bryant (keyboards) hosting a reunion of his ’80’s band Shock Exchange with John Turner (bass) and Chris Bowman (drums), joined by George Garzone (saxophones) . [Liner notes for Shock Exchange’s first record were written by Ornette Coleman.]

All the concerts will be held at the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located just outside Harvard Square, with the following basic information:

“Third Thursdays” with Dave Bryant and Friends: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Held on the third Thursday of each month, starting at 8:00 pm. Further updates on each month’s musical guests can be found at dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays. Admission at the door: $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Contact information: bryantequilibria@ gmail.com, 617-447-3030.

Further background information on “Third Thursdays” host:

Dave Bryant‘s overall goal for “Third Thursdays” is to showcase a diverse range of Boston-area musical artists, as well as his fellow Ornette Coleman sidemen. The series provides a venue for the musicians to perform their work in an acoustically sympathetic performance space with professional video and sound recording to document the event. In addition, the Coleman collaborators are interviewed about their experience for presentation in a podcast. While these interviews help preserve and further the legacy of a jazz giant, all of the varied and carefully curated concerts share the experience of the interplay of musical relationships that is the key to harmolodics and to Coleman’s work and vision.

In July, Bryant invited Prime Time guitarist Kenny Wessel to join in on a harmoldic-fueled exploration, alongside Bryant, John Lockwood (bass), and Luther Gray (drums). Kenny sat down with Dave for the first Third Thursday interview, which can be found at youtu.be/KEf6AmIVn- g (https://youtu.be/ KEf6AmIVn-g) . Bryant will also be conducting an interview with powerhouse drummer G. Calvin Weston when he comes to town for September’s concert.

Further background information on “Third Thursdays” host Dave Bryant can be found at dbryantmusic.com (http://www.dbryantmusic.com/) .

The “Third Thursdays” harmolodic jazz series is funded in part by the Appalachian Springs Foundation (ASF), a private foundation located in Charleston, WV. As a nonprofit arts and educational organization, ASF has supported dance, film, music, and educational projects. dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays

