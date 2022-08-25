Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC

Skeeter Brush Trucks (skeeterbrushtrucks.com) announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC (ejmetals.com), a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers.

“The combination of Skeeter and EJ Metals provides our expanding customer base more options and premiere components in support of their mission. The combination of our companies aligns with our aims of continuous improvement and improved products to support the wildland market and its customers,” commented Jeff Keiser, President of Skeeter Brush Trucks.

E.J. Metals will continue its operations based in New London, Wisconsin. With the joint manufacturing capability of Skeeter and E.J. Metals, the combined companies will seek to expand its ability to service the fire industry.

E.J. Metals’ Ultra High Pressure fire pumps coupled with its patented “Tri-Plex” nozzle is one of the most effective, compact fire suppression solutions available on the market today. Available in a variety of sizes, the relatively small water consumption of Ultra High Pressure fire pumps allow agencies to place another tool in their arsenal on vehicles which would be too small to convey a conventional pump setup.

“The scope of Skeeter’s manufacturing base and talent will benefit E.J. Metals through expansion of market support and talent to help take E.J. Metals to the next level,” said Tom Sontag, general manager of E.J. Metals.

Skeeter Brush Trucks operates as the premiere manufacturer of wildland and other specialized fire apparatus throughout the United States. Primarily known for their proprietary suspension and wheel package, which was engineered in-house specifically for off-road firefighting applications, Skeeter Brush Trucks has changed the industry perception of wildland fire apparatus capabilities.

Serving an extensive network of dealers that deliver the highest level of customer service throughout the life of an apparatus, Skeeter Brush Trucks is among the most respected names in modern emergency vehicle manufacturing. Through the acquisition of E.J. Metals, Skeeter Brush Trucks continues to position itself to lead the industry in design and engineering innovation for the next generation of custom wildland and special application vehicles.