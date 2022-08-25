Help Where Help is Needed: Social Spirits Company “Vodka 4 Peace” Launches in the US

Help where help is needed.

Just in time for the Ukrainian Independence Day, the Social Spirits Brand “Vodka 4 Peace” is launching their limited edition “Vodka Zelensky” in the US.

Caused by the sudden war in the Ukraine, this Swiss team founded a social impact brand within 7 days: Aim immediate support for Ukrainians. In just 5 months, they went from an idea to social impact brand selling in over 5 countries (Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Georgia) and now, also available in the United States of America.

Already 34,400 CHF donations made directly to selected humanitarian NGOs in Ukraine. For example: Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, is the largest children’s hospital in Kyiv and the Dusha Foundation, which helps low-income families and single mothers who have had to flee the war zone. With the donated money, the organisation buys and delivers humanitarian aid in the form of food and basic daily necessities directly to the families that need them most.

“The launch of Vodka 4 Peace in the United States is a milestone moment for the Social Impact brand,” said Georgia von Gleichen, one of the founders of Vodka 4 Peace. “We are constantly looking to grow our markets and with the Americas we are taking it to the next level. Our mission is to become the social impact brand helping people in need all over the world.”

This next step came with a new partnership. For every bottle sold in the US, there is a donation of $1 to BlueCheck Ukraine, an organisation co-founded by Liev Schreiber (actor, film director, screenwriter). They vet urgent financial support to non-governmental organisations and aid initiatives in Ukraine.

“It was a great opportunity to talk about our cooperation and the efforts we can take to help Ukraine,” Georgia says after she met Liev during the World Economic Forum Davos, Switzerland in Summer 2022.

The Product:

The Social Spirit Brand Vodka 4 Peace produces in small private distilleries in Switzerland and Germany.

The Vodka is three times distilled with 40% alc./vol. and filled into 700ml glas bottles. It’s designed to represent the cause, and also intended to symbolise “Peace” in Ukraine. The limited edition “Vodka Zelensky” will retail for $41.99 and will be available to order online through www.vodka4peace.com and also through www.Passionspirits.com as of today 24th of August 2022. It will be available in New York, Florida and California, with more states to come due to stock by end of September.

Partners:

They are proud of their collaboration with Gate Group in UK. Vodka 4 Peace 5cl bottle is available on all 1st class train rides in the UK. The Swiss pharmaceutical brand KAEX supports Vodka 4 Peace with a sachet with each order made in Switzerland.

