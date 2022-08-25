NanoCellect Biomedical Awarded $1.8M Federal Grant to Advance Imaging Flow Cytometry with Artificial Intelligence Technologies

NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced it has received a $1.8 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant through the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences to continue its development of imaging flow cytometry technology to sort cells based on features derived from artificial intelligence. This grant extends NanoCellect’s successful research programs to develop novel imaging flow cytometry technology, expanding on an ongoing, multi-year research collaboration between the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and NanoCellect to advance the single-cell analysis technologies.

“A critical limitation in the selection of cells for the production of biologic in the biopharma industry is the time it takes to confirm that a given cell is in fact the best at producing protein and proliferating,” said Will Alaynick, PhD, a NanoCellect co-founder. “Building upon our sterile and gentle WOLF platform, we apply our image-based sorting technology to select ideal cells as early as possible.” This award from the NIH represents an important peer-reviewed validation of our science and our ability to commercialize this technology for wide adoption in bioprocessing and other diverse applications.”

About NanoCellect Biomedical

NanoCellect is committed to empowering every scientist to make discoveries one cell at a time, by ensuring high cell viability required to advance cell-based research. We develop and deliver microfluidic based solutions that are affordable, compact, and easy-to-use. Our expanding portfolio of instruments and consumables enable biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, antibody discovery, and basic research.

