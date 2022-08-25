Mesa West Capital Funds $140 MM Loan for Acquisition of Denver Apartment Community

Terracina Apartments Broomfield, Co

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 23, 2022 – PRLog — Mesa West Capital has provided Sares Regis Group with $139.88 million in first mortgage debt for its acquisition and repositioning of a 386-unit multifamily property in Broomfield, CO.

The five-year, floating rate loan is secured by Terracina Apartments located at 13620 Via Varra Road in the Denver metro area. Built in 2010, the 16.5-acre community offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes housed in four four-story residential buildings. The community features a wide range of amenities including a pool and hot tub, a clubhouse and fitness center, co-working lounge, dog park and pet wash, fire pit and grilling area, and outdoor games area.

A portion of the loan proceeds will help to fund the sponsor’s capital improvement plan that will feature upgrades to unit interiors as well as the renovation of the community’s common areas.

Terracina Apartments is well situated between Denver and Boulder, site of the state’s flagship university, the University of Colorado. Located close to U.S. 36 and rapid transit, the property draws from the Mile High City’s major growth and Boulder’s tech and life sciences sectors.

“Broomfield is uniquely positioned between Denver and Boulder, pulling from those major economic engines with more affordable housing options,” said Mesa West Capital Executive Director Josh Westerberg, who led the origination team out of the private lender’s San Francisco office. “The area’s consistent annual rent growth is proof of that attractive market dynamic. The planned capital improvements for Terracina Apartments will add even more value to this property.”

Over the last decade, Broomfield has experienced tremendous growth, outperforming surrounding metro Denver cities. In particular, skilled millennials are drawn to its high quality of life and much lower housing costs, according to Westerberg. Terracina Apartments offers residents quick connections to Broomfield’s major employers, including Vail Resorts, VMware, OpenText, Crocs, Trimble and SCL Health. Also, Oracle leases more than 1 million square feet across six buildings in the city.

Terracina Apartments was 95.1 percent leased at closing.

The financing was arranged by Brian Torp, Managing Director in the Orange County office of Jones Lang LaSalle.

About Mesa West Capital, LLC

Mesa West Capital (http://www.mesawestcapital.com) is a leading commercial real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Mesa West has been one of the leading providers of commercial real estate debt since its founding in 2004. Mesa West provides non-recourse first mortgage loans for core/core-plus, value-added or transitional properties throughout the United States. Mesa West’s lending portfolio includes all major property types with loan sizes ranging from $20 million up to $400 million. Since inception, the firm has sourced and closed more than 400 transactions totaling over $26 billion.

Contact

Bruce Beck

DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.

***@dbrpr.com