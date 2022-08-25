HD Physical Therapy Celebrates National Wellness Month This August

BURLINGTON, Mass. – Aug. 23, 2022 – PRLog — HD Physical Therapy observed National Wellness Month this August. The month focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. So, how can physical therapy help?

Everyone is stressed. Some stress is good, but chronic levels of stress can lead to detrimental effects on our bodies involving the musculoskeletal system, nervous system and cardiovascular systems. Physical therapy can help with way more than just movement; therapists can offer techniques to assist in decreasing chronic stress levels and add balance back into the body.

Here are 5 ways physical therapy can help bring your focus back to basic self-care, reduce levels of stress and help get you back into a healthy routine, any month of the year:

1.) Exercise

Regular aerobic exercise will bring remarkable changes to your body, your metabolism, your heart and your mind. Whether chemical or behavioral, it has a unique capacity to exhilarate and relax, to provide stimulation and calm and to counter depression and dissipate stress. Physical therapists can create a safe exercise program specifically for you that helps not only areas of weakness or decreased mobility, but targets the body as a whole.

2.) Educate Patients on Prolonged Sitting

As some of us continue to work from home, we must be aware that the amount of time we sit during the day is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and death, regardless of regular exercise. Physical therapists can educate you on ways to avoid sedentary time and stand up and move throughout your day in a way that won’t interrupt your daily tasks. A tip: follow the 20-8-2 rule. Sit for 20 minutes, stand for 8 minutes and move for 2 minutes.

3.) Hands-On Manual Therapy

Manual therapy is a specialized form of physical therapy delivered with the hands as opposed to a device or machine. It can include manipulation, mobilization and soft tissue work to reduce pain, relax muscles, increase circulation, break up scar tissue, improve tissue extensibility, reduce swelling, inflammation, or restriction, help with flexibility and alignment and induce relaxation and decrease anxiety. Although there is no one answer for how manual therapy specifically works to improve overall function, studies have shown that there are many moving parts that contribute to its effectiveness. After a PT has performed a manual therapy treatment, you typically feel better and our goal as physical therapists is to help people feel better, move better and ultimately live better.

4.) Breathing Techniques

In our stressful and fast-paced society, many people are susceptible to developing breathing dysfunctions. Breathing is the root of all movement. Daily diaphragmatic breathing is clinically proven to significantly lower cortisol levels (the primary stress hormone), improve relaxation and improve concentration. Talk to your physical therapist about properly learning this breathing technique to lower your overall stress.

5.) Social Benefits

Most people attend physical therapy for assistance with pain and injuries, but what patients often find at HD Physical Therapy is a friendly atmosphere, conversation and a sense of community. Physical therapists listen to each person’s story, develop personalized plans and create a setting where patients feel safe, comfortable and successful in their work to achieve their goals. Being in such a positive environment helps boost your overall well-being.

So, are you not taking care of yourself? Is stress taking over, mentally and physically? Are you still off of your normal routines? Take a deep breath and seek out physical therapy for help today. Wellness is not a one time thing, it’s a lifestyle.

The HDPT offices in Wakefield and Burlington have no waiting lists for new patients, accept all health insurance plans, support direct access to care (no MD referrals necessary,) offer same day appointments, have two notable locations along major highways, have convenient hours that fit any schedule and always offer free injury screenings and tours. We are adhering to all safety recommendations and guidelines. Please visit the ‘COVID-19 & Physical Therapy’ webpage for even more information.

At HD Physical Therapy, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person’s maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please visit https://www.HDPTonline.com and follow us on all social media platforms.