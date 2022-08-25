Hong Kong – Trade and Industry Department services suspended

Trade and Industry Department services suspended ************************************************



Attention duty announcers, radio and TV stations:





Please broadcast the following special announcement immediately, and repeat it at frequent intervals:







The Trade and Industry Department (TID) announces that as Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 has been issued, its public services have been suspended.





The TID’s public services will resume progressively within two hours if the No. 8 signal is cancelled before 3.30pm.