Hong Kong – Suspension of Immigration Services owing to Tropical Cyclone

The Immigration Department announces that when Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 or above is in force, services at the Immigration Headquarters and all Branch Offices, Registration of Persons Offices, Births, Deaths and Marriage Registries and Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres are temporarily suspended. The HKSAR Passport Mobile Application Stations service is suspended today (August 25).