Hong Kong – Service suspension of Community Vaccination Centres and outreach teams of Home Vaccination Service

The Government announced today (August 25) that as the No. 8 Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal is still in force, all Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Stations (HCVSs) under the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme will remain closed and suspend vaccination service. The CVCs/HCVSs will open and resume vaccination service three hours after the cancellation of the No. 8 Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal and they will operate until the normal closing time.







For persons with a booking affected by the closure of the CVCs, their booking will be rescheduled to a later date and they will be informed of their new appointment date and time by SMS notification. If their booking is for the first or second vaccination dose and the CVCs resume vaccination service later today, they may go to the CVC they selected in their original booking during the remaining opening hours for vaccination today.







The Home Vaccination Service scheduled for today has been cancelled. The relevant medical organisations will inform persons affected of the updated vaccination arrangement.

