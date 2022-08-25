David Revell II Stirs People’s Thoughts With Enlightening Poetry Book, “Today’s Rights and Illusions”

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

As the world grows and evolves, so does its primary means of communication. When a persons feelings become too complex, sometimes it needs an appropriate manner of release. David Revell II allows readers to obtain an idea and promote provocative thought. His poetry book, Todays Rights and Illusions, looks into the deepest crevasses of Revells brain, written through an eloquent string of words.





Todays Rights and Illusions offers insight into carving paths from blank ideas. It is David Revell IIs medium of dissemination that lets his readers experience the best components to create potential paths. The book is at the forefront of a climate that spreads strong, provoking thoughts.





The book takes inspiration from words that are often shouted out and ingrained in communication designed for groups that meet together to discuss the truth. It gives tips on how to feel the objectivity of people with views that only add painful conversations to discussions about rights and wrongs in the workplace.





When David Revell IIs life happened and halted his dreams, he got the determination to set higher goals, leading to the conception of Todays Rights and Illusions. The book concerns itself with the life that people have and the twists that people eventually encounter. He states that conversation with the Almighty God is already a solid foundation.





Order a copy on Amazon now to learn more about his poetry book.





This book will be featured by ReadersMagnet at the 2022 New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference and Trade Show, to be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866, this upcoming November 3-4, 2022.





Todays Rights and Illusions



Author | David Revell II



Genre | Poetry



Published date | June 16, 2020



Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing, Inc.



Book retail price | $15.95





Author Bio





David Revell ll is a resident of East Orange N.J. He has been a resident for a number of years. After receiving his high school diploma and entering Rutgers University, he was bitten by the writing bug. Studying creative writing led him to Essex County College where he received a writers certificate. It took a dedicated effort to create his first work entitled Everyday which was written quite a few years ago. Like many of us, life happens and sometimes it puts a halt on our dreams. His determination to set higher goals led to his present works such as Todays Rights and Illusions. The book concerns life as we know it, and with future twists that are soon to come. Talking to God in the highest is always recognized to be a solid foundation. Todays Rights and illusions are beckoning to the internet like a beacon who will experience the coming of block chains.