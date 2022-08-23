POPSUGAR Creates New “Condition Center” Hub With Approachable, Accurate Information on Women’s Health

With diverse, inclusive content on both physical and mental health, the new section will speak to 20-somethings about common conditions that impact women

POPSUGAR, the no. 1 most-engaged womens lifestyle site in the U.S. [source: ComScore, November 2021], today announced the launch of its new Condition Center, a go-to hub for 20-somethings to find approachable, accurate and inclusive information about a diverse array of common health conditions that impact women. Condition Center will tackle the conditions and diseases that impact young women in particular, and provide expert-backed advice and guidance as a starting place on how to navigate them.





POPSUGAR is committed to being a trusted resource for women with medically accurate information that helps them stay informed, said Sade Strehlke, editor-in-chief of POPSUGAR. Were excited to bring Condition Center to our readers so that they have the tools they need to take charge of their health, well-being and happiness.





Too often, seeking out information about womens health can be overwhelming, overly clinical, and stigmatizing, said Mirel Zaman, POPSUGARs wellness director. Our goal with Condition Center was to ensure our readers had access to factually accurate information about their health and well-being in a place that was friendly, trusted, and approachable.





The condition center is spearheaded by Zaman and Alexis Jones, senior health editor, who curated a comprehensive list of common health issues including ADHD, anxiety, asthma, coronavirus, depression, diabetes, eating disorders, endometriosis, the flu, HPV, PCOS, and more. More conditions will continually be added every month. Condition Center is part of POPSUGARs newly launched wellness channel where women can also find relatable advice, inspiration, and need-to-know news about their general well-being, including fitness, nutrition, health, intimacy and parenting.





To support Condition Center, POPSUGAR is introducing an Advisory Board comprised of trusted medical experts. Each member will regularly review Condition Center content to ensure that the information remains accurate and up-to-date. Condition Centers Advisory Board members include:

Shieva Ghofrany , MD, FACOG, board-certified OB-GYN at Coastal Obstetrics and Gynecology;

, MD, FACOG, board-certified OB-GYN at Coastal Obstetrics and Gynecology; Jessica Malaty Rivera , MS, infectious disease epidemiologist and senior advisor at Pandemic Prevention Institute;

, MS, infectious disease epidemiologist and senior advisor at Pandemic Prevention Institute; Micaela Bayard , MD, board-certified rheumatologist, assistant professor of medicine at Icahn School of Medicine;

, MD, board-certified rheumatologist, assistant professor of medicine at Icahn School of Medicine; Natalie Jones, PsyD, LPCC, owner and licensed psychotherapist of Lifetime Counseling and Consulting, Host of A Date With Darkness Podcast.

*POPSUGAR relied on trusted medical professionals, medical journals and health organizations to create our Condition Center, but the information does not serve as medical advice. Condition Center is meant to be a useful starting point, with answers you can rely on from reputable experts and trustworthy sources. POPSUGAR readers should always consult their doctors regarding their health and any course of medical treatment.





About POPSUGAR





POPSUGAR is the #1 most-engaged with womens lifestyle site in the U.S. [source: ComScore, November 2021]. The brand reaches young women through its positive and purpose-driven content across multiple platforms, spanning entertainment, fitness, style, and shopping. POPSUGAR is part of Vox Media, the leading modern media company.