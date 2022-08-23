Verizon commissions mural in Boston as part of #ACallForKindness

BOSTON, MA – WEBWIRE – Monday, August 22, 2022







Verizon is spreading kindness in Boston, thanks to a partnership with local artist, Ben Jundanian to paint a custom mural at 1250 Massachusetts Ave. Its all part of Verizons national #ACallForKindness campaign, which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.





I have been painting cityscapes for the past ten years, taking the streets and neighborhoods and adding my own imaginative twist. I find that each place has its own personality and I try to emphasize the special nature of each place I depict, said Ben Jundanian. In this image I wanted to capture the character of Dorchester and the kindness of the community through my illustration. I am so excited to partner with Verizons #ACallForKindness and Dorchester Brewing Company to bring some kindness and life to a community I love so much!





You can learn more about the artist and see his other murals on Instagram: @benjundanian.

Celebrating kindness through art



Verizon continues to spread kindness, one mural at a time, as it partners with local artists in cities across the country.





So far, weve completed more than 30 murals across the country. You can check out murals in Chicago, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Lexington, Madison, Nashville, NoLa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh, Riverside, CA, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

s in choosing kindness



Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness, where youll find a number of options for kind acts. Click Count Me In and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.





Download and share Kind Cards that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference. New Kind Cards are added each month so youll always have fresh cards to share.





Visit a Kindness mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.





Tell your employer to join the movement. Were looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.

About the campaign



The #ACallForKindness campaign started in October 2020 with the goal of reminding everyone that were all in this together, and a little kindness goes a long way. Since then, weve shared a study on the state of kindness in America, and teamed up with two brothers walking across the country to raise money for restaurant workers and spread kindness; and recently launched our Fuel The Love campaign, surprising drivers at local gas stations with free tanks of gas.





To join the movement and learn more about #ACallForKindness campaign, visit https://www.verizon.com/kindness.