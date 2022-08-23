Hong Kong – Suspect returned to Hong Kong Police Force

Suspect returned to Hong Kong Police Force ******************************************



The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) received a female suspect from the Mainland authorities at the Shenzhen Bay Port yesterday (August 22). Under the Reciprocal Notification Mechanism, the HKPF received on August 28, 2020 a notification from the Mainland law enforcement agencies regarding the detention by the Mainland authorities of the woman who was suspected of illegal crossing of boundary in Mainland waters. She was sentenced to imprisonment later in the Mainland.





The 35-year-old woman was in suspected connection with a making of explosive substance and possession of dangerous drugs case happened in Mong Kok on January 14, 2020, but she then fled Hong Kong.





The HKPF states that the suspect was returned after completion of legal proceedings by the Mainland authorities. The aforesaid case is handled by Crime New Territories North Region. The suspect is also in suspected connection with a perverting the course of justice case which is investigated by the National Security Department.





After investigation, Police laid a hold charge against the suspect with one count of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of perverting the course of justice. The case will be mentioned at the Fanling Magistrates’ Courts this morning (August 23). For the making of explosive substance case, Police will seek advice from the Department of Justice and further charges may be laid.