Hong Kong – Closure of Ma Chai Hang Recreation Ground

Closure of Ma Chai Hang Recreation Ground



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (August 23) that Ma Chai Hang Recreation Ground in Wong Tai Sin District will be closed (except for the lawn area) from September 13 for the works of open space, an 11-a-side soccer pitch (artificial turf pitch), a sports centre and tennis courts. During the closure period, the public may use the tennis courts at Choi Hung Road Playground, Morse Park (Park No. 4) and Shek Ku Lung Road Playground, and the artificial turf pitches at Po Kong Village Road Park, Lok Fu Recreation Ground and Morse Park (Park No. 3).





For the most up-to-date closure schedules of the above leisure and sports facilities, the public may refer to the notices at the venue or contact venue staff directly.