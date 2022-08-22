Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning Vishay’s 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Vishay in 2021.





“Our respective founders were trailblazers that enabled each of our organizations to become key players in the industry, and to grow together,” said Karim Yasmine, Future’s Corporate Vice President, Strategic Supplier Development. “Because of this, Future being recognized as Vishay’s Americas Distributor of the Year is a special honor.”





The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year. Future outperformed all other distributors in the Americas, generating significant sales growth on behalf of Vishay across the region. Future Electronics also won the company’s Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award in 2020.





“Our partnership with Vishay has been one of the building blocks of Future’s success,” said Yasmine. “We look forward to continued strong growth with Vishay for many years to come.”





Vishay Intertechnology manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.





Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.





For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.





About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.





Media Contact



Jamie Singerman



Corporate Vice President Worldwide



FUTURE ELECTRONICS



www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710



Fax: 514-693-6051



Jamie.Singerman ( @ ) FutureElectronics dot com

###