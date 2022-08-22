Platform Waste Solutions Restoring Service Quality to Former Red River Customers

Denver, CO, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, August 22, 2022

Platform Waste Solutions, LLC has acquired the assets of Red River Waste Solutions via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Platform Waste Solutions is a portfolio company of Denver-based Platform Capital. Municipality contracts with Union City, KY, Nashville, TN, Del Rio, TX and Huntsville, AL were among the assets acquired, expanding Platform Wastes operational footprint throughout IL, TN, KY, TX and AL.





This transaction was stuck in court much longer than anyone expected, but once the acquisition was finalized in August, we wasted no time restoring consistent, quality customer service to former Red River customers, stated Jake Walker, a Platform Capital partner and business turnaround specialist. Throughout the drawn-out Red River bankruptcy we were working quietly behind the scenes to understand all the underlying service issues and to formulate a sound action plan that would allow us to hit the ground running.





Walker credits Platform Waste Solutions strength of capital, leveraging of talent acquisition strategies and contract negotiation skills as contributing to immediate and measurable improvements in customer satisfaction. Continued improvements will come from capital investments in the fleet, management information systems and daily communication standards that address service issues in real time, he said.





We are grateful to all parties involved for giving Platform Waste Solutions the opportunity to welcome and serve these communities in the manner they deserve, stated Chris Bix, CEO. We are a company that keeps its promises and we look forward to building good will through good service and relationship building.