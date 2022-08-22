“Think Like A Millionaire Auditor” Will Be Practically Free to Download Tomorrow (08/22/2022)

Michael J. Harrison is delighted to present his #1 Amazon hot new release book: Think Like A Millionaire Auditor, How to Build Practical Efficiency, Increase Revenue and Experience Peace of Mind That Will Transform Your Business, Leadership & Life.





Did you know that 53% of organizations are concerned about inadequate cyber security and IT auditing practices?





According to a study done by Gartner in 2021, these were among the serious concerns facing audit leaders in 2022.





After interviewing and serving numerous clients in various industries, Michael has abstracted the relevant information needed by business leaders to build value in their enterprise. Leveraging his background in Information Technology (IT) audit, Michael has condensed the relevant controls needed to transform business, leadership, and life.





Michael J. Harrisons Think Like A Millionaire Auditor will be practically free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/22/2022  08/26/2022) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6GFQ1CR.





Think Like A Millionaire Auditor is rated a 5 by those who have purchased the book. Heres what some of the reviewers have said:





As a board director, understanding the importance of technology from a Cyber Security point of view is crucial to carrying out your duty of oversight. While it is important to keep out of day-to-day issues, it is imperative to know the right questions to ask at the Policy level. This applies to business owners and entrepreneurs as well. Michael Harrison, Founder and CEO of Harrison Cyber Security Intelligence Inc., a cyber security business coaching and education company, has done a stellar job simplifying what at first appears to be very complex. I am eternally grateful to Michael for taking the time to provide this thoughtful and concise information for those of us who are not born in the digital age.- Val Romanow





A very easily read book on a very difficult and complicated subject. The 4 step audit process helps to really understand the proper protocol for data security in the IT world. This is very pertinent in our present world of data breaches of company and user information.  Jeff





Even James Malinchak, featured on ABCs Hit TV Show, Secret Millionaire (viewed by 50 million+ worldwide), Bestselling author of Millionaire Success Secrets, founder, www.BigMoneySpeaker.com expressed that Michael J. Harrisons ways of thinking have the power to inspire people!





For More Information:





For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Michael at info@michaelharrisonjm.com or visit www.MichaelHarrisonJM.com





About The Author:





Michael J. Harrison is the founder and CEO of Harrison Cyber Security Intelligence Inc., a world-class cyber security business coaching and education company. He leverages his competencies in CISSP, CISA and CRISC to empower purpose-driven business leaders and C-suite executives to have peace of mind about the design of relevant controls protecting their financial information systems. Michael is a trusted advisor who happens to love this business of transformation and loves empowering clients who want strategic advice or insights to find roles in their life that they love as much as he does.





Michael is an international speaker, having spoken for boardroom executives, faith-based organizations, elementary schools, youth groups, associations, and business professional groups. He believes that every success, whether in business, leadership and/or life, starts with a plan and the persistence in following that plan to completion.





###