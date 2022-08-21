Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning u-blox Global Distributor of the Year for 2021



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of u-blox in 2021.





“With hard work, commitment to customers and collaboration with the u-blox teams, we have seen unprecedented growth in sales and demand creation,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President, Future Connectivity Solutions.





Future Electronics was recognized as the leading demand creation distributor globally, with clear and demonstrated results in driving new business opportunities for u-blox while effectively supporting their customers’ needs throughout 2021.





“The entire Future Connectivity Solutions team is extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts, and we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” Rotholz said.





u‑blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, and has offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States.





Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.





