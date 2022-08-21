Adam Schneider, Partner, Oliver Wyman to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Navigating the LIBOR Transition Path 2022 and Beyond



Adam Schneider is a Partner in Oliver Wymans Financial Services practice working from New York with over 30 years of consulting and financial services experience. He focuses on the intersection of Digital capabilities and Financial markets. He has consulted in Retail Banking, Capital Markets, Trading, Transaction Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Custody, and Home Lending, leading some of the industrys most complex transitions. He serves both traditional firms and Fintech/Crypto-natives. Adam leads Oliver Wymans Digital Asset practice in Banking and Wealth Management and since 2017 is global co-lead of Oliver Wymans LIBOR Transition platform.





Adam is active in the industry supporting the Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan, IIF, SIFMA, the Bretton Woods Committee and the Global Digital Currency Association.





Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation.





The London Interbank Offered Rate, most popularly known as LIBOR, is one of the most important interest reference rates in the world. However, for several years, LIBOR has been hounded by many challenges and controversies. As a result, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that LIBOR will permanently cease immediately after December 31, 2021 for all currencies except (i) most U.S. Dollar facilities, (ii) the British Pound and (iii) the Japanese Yen. The FCA announced that (i) USD LIBOR is to terminate on June 30, 2023, (ii) Yen LIBOR is expected to terminate in 2022 and (iii) Pound LIBORs end date has not yet been determined. As part of the transition, benchmarks are transitioning to alternative risk-free rates (RFRs), or alternative commercial proprietary benchmarks which regulators have warned may have similar flaws to LIBOR.





The move away from LIBOR has been creating a drastic impact on all financial and non-financial institutions and a myriad of financial instruments on derivative and cash markets. Although banks have been making progress in their transition with respect to some financial products, all must still be wary of potential challenges and drawbacks in the ongoing transition process and the post-LIBOR era.





In this LIVE Webcast, attorneys Adam Schneider (Oliver Wyman), a firm thought leader in LIBOR, and Les Jacobowitz (ArentFox Schiff, LLP), a prolific speaker and author on the impact of the LIBOR transition, will present a timely and engaging discussion of the LIBOR transition and surrounding key issues. The distinguished speakers will also share significant market trends and practical strategies to ensure compliance amid the shifting landscape.





 LIBOR Transition: Significant Market Trends



 Key Transition Milestones



 Transition Documentation Concerns



 Risk Management at Play



 Whats likely for Credit Sensitive Rates?



 The Post-LIBOR World: Whats Next?





Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

