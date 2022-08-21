Flat Offers Mobile Tire Repair Services in San Antonio Texas

There are countless stories about businesses in the tire industry that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Few reports are written about those businesses that survived.

One business that survived is Flat of San Antonio, Texas. Flat is once again a Mobile Tire Shop that travels to its customers. The business went through many hardships in returning to brick and motor locations and then to mobile services.

Now the mobile tire shop comes to the customer. Flat Tire owner Paul Brown, the company’s CEO, offers mobile tire service to repair or replace tires at a customer’s home or work. This service saves customers from having to visit a tire shop, wait for countless hours, and lose valuable time.

Customers book appointments online using the Flat website and choose from new tires or a tire repair. Once the appointment is booked, the Flat team arrives and solves the problem with a tire repair or replacement. All this is done at the customer’s home or work.

Many mothers who do not want to drag children into a tire shop or fleets that do not want to tie up labor hours give us a call. Many small car dealerships also call us to service their automobiles before they are placed up for sale.

“I didn’t give up,” Brown says. “This is just a small business that cares about our customers. It is just a small comfortable service to get some personable service.”

About half of Flat’s customers are fleet customers, and the other half are customers who look for a reputable mobile tire repair service near them.

The mobile tire service market is growing, and Flat intends to offer franchises in other markets in the future. Flat offers service for cars, SUVs, pickups, trailers, and EVs.

About Flat

Flat is a mobile tire shop serving customers in the greater San Antonio and Austin Texas area. The service comes to your location at home or work. They offer services such as mobile tire repair, mobile tire installation, and mobile tire balancing.