3Mind Blight’s Highly-Anticipated New Single ‘This Web’ Slated for Debut

Award-winning 3Mind Blight, a.k.a. Mike Bouchér, has announced that his newest single, ‘This Web’, will officially debut on September 1, 2022.

The highly anticipated single from indie artist 3Mind Blight fuses together orchestral rock and alternate rock to deliver style not found commonly in today’s mainstream, yet it’s one that this artist’s fans crave.

‘This Web’ is about the tumultuous ups and downs of a relationship out of control and gives listeners plenty to listen to. Aside from incredible vocals, ‘This Web’ has a deep, stirring energy with heavy grunge guitar riffs and an orchestral darkness. This single captures the essence of sweet misery and puts it to a striking melody.

3Mind Blight has a long list of previously released singles that are just as unforgettable, and these tracks have amassed a following of loyal fans. His music encompasses headbanging hard rock and metal to softer hues of pop rock and smartly written rap and hip hop. All of his music puts human emotion at the forefront: love, disgust, vulnerability, anger are all felt through 3Mind Blight’s visceral singles.

This year, 3Mind Blight has been at work releasing new singles and videos such as ‘Subliminal’, ‘Can’t You See’, and ‘Breaking Down’. Now, his fans are eagerly awaiting his new single.

‘This Web’ will debut on September 1, 2022, on Spotify. Fans and followers can pre-save ‘This Web’ now at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/3mindblight/this-web.

More information can be found at https://3mindblight.com/.

About 3Mind Blight

3Mind Blight is an award-winning artist, musician, and producer dedicated to creating cerebral metal, rock, orchestral, hip hop, rap, pop, and acoustic music.