Elite Educational Enterprises Announces Recharge Child Care Conference

The team at Elite Educational Enterprises is thrilled to announce their upcoming Recharge Child Care Conference, a one-day event where in-person and virtual guests can immerse themselves in a wealth of empowering training sessions designed for child care directors, owners, and providers.

Elite Educational Enterprises is a Texas-based professional development organization that tailors its resources to the needs of educators in the child care industry. Whether they’re in search of training, webinars, or professional development in areas such as starting or directing a day care business or being a provider, industry professionals trust Elite Educational Enterprises and their incredible array of offerings.

Some of these resources include mentoring for child care directors, in which the consultants at Elite Educational Enterprises guide directors through workshops and more. Child care professional training from Elite Educational Enterprises includes training courses, and child care owner consulting includes personal and online training from the Elite Educational Enterprises master-level trainers. Anyone interested in getting started with professional child care career development or owner training can request a free consultation at the company’s website.

The upcoming Recharge Child Care Conference is the peak of professional training for anyone who owns or works with a child care center. “Everything about this conference is designed to recharge educators,” said the team at Elite Educational Enterprises. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Guests can register to attend in person, but virtual tickets are also available to offer a convenient way for anyone to attend from anywhere in the world.

The Recharge Child Care Conference will inspire with real-life stories from owners of multiple child care centers and directors with more than two decades of experience. Guests will share their journeys, network with one another, and get immersed in exciting new ideas for advancing professionally. Re-Up sessions for teachers will even offer fun ideas that can be used in their classrooms. The event will be held from 10am-1pm, and it will qualify attendees for 6 clock hours, or .6 CEUs. Training will include three sessions per group, and downloadable material can be accessed to enhance the experience. Printable certificates are also included.

Training sessions will include mental health for educators, a private child care owner and director session, and evolving into a well rounded and balanced director. Re-Up sessions for current child care teachers will include an emphasis on classroom environment and managing challenging behaviors.

Tickets for in-person and virtual attendance start at $25. Online registration is now open but will close ahead of the events. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot now. Any child care professional who is looking for inspiration, empowerment, and focus in a time when industry burnout creeps higher and higher is invited to come check out this powerful three-hour event. In just a few hours, mindsets will be recharged and refreshed. More information can be found at https://www.eliteresultsnow.com/recharge.

About Elite Educational Enterprises

Elite Educational Enterprises offers professional development opportunities for educators via training that informs, inspires, and empowers them.