Industry Leading PPE Manufacturer Medtecs Debuts All-New OMO Acne Patch

Medtecs is thrilled to announce the official launch of the all-new OMO Acne Patch. This exciting new health and beauty product is helping people conceal their blemishes better than before with a list of new features.

Medtecs was founded in 1989 and has built a reputation for being the leading personal protective equipment (PPE) company for institutions and retail customers. The award-winning company is listed on two stock exchanges and employs nearly 6,000 people around the world. It has strategically placed production facilities in Cambodia, the Philippines, China, and Taiwan, with regional offices in various countries. As of today, Medtecs exports its products to more than 30 countries worldwide.

Combining its expertise in healthcare and commitment to protect, Medtecs is always on the lookout for new fronts to provide customers with better quality healthcare products. The team at Medtecs noticed the design flaws currently found in traditional acne patches and set out to meet customer needs.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting up to 50 million people each year. Statistics show that more than 70% of people with acne feel that it negatively impacts their body image and more than two thirds say acne has a negative impact on their self-esteem. It is evident that acne affects many and some people are affected more than others. Medtecs team saw the promise of acne patches and how they could help those with acne, so they went to work on a better product.

OMO Acne Patches feature a patented design that make them extremely easy to peel from the sheet without direct contact, which also promotes healthy hygiene and reduces cross contamination. The patches stick seamlessly to the face and are easy to remove. Thanks to their hydrocolloid dressing, OMO Acne Patches have six times the absorption power of the average acne patch and promote faster healing of blemishes.

OMO Acne Patches differ from the standard acne patches because they are designed to be minimally visible. When someone has a blemish, the natural tendency is to hide it, and that’s what OMO Acne Patches do. The patches come in two thicknesses－12mm and 10mm－and feature beveled edges which help the patches blend into the skin better for a flawless look.

As aforementioned, OMO Acne Patches reduce direct contact with the skin. This is crucial because many acne flare ups can be caused or affected by the oils and bacteria present on the hands. Even after hand washing, it is difficult to prevent oils and bacteria from being transferred to surfaces. With the patented design, OMO Acne Patches can be applied directly without the hands actually touching the affected area.

OMO Acne Patches are designed to be worn through a variety of scenarios. They are waterproof, allowing users to wash and even shower with the patches in place. The patches are also specially designed so that makeup can be applied over them for a further polished look.

Using OMO Acne Patches is simple. Medtecs advises that users wait until a whitehead has formed before using the patch. As always, the first thing to do is to wash and dry the face. Then, to apply the patch, users simply need to peel off the patch following the directional pointers on the sheet. Afterwards, apply the patch to the affected area and gently press down for 5 seconds. Lastly, peel off the outer layer of the patch following the second arrow. The patch can be worn until it turns white, which indicates that it is ready to be replaced.

Medtecs’ OMO Acne Patches are available on Amazon right now, where satisfied customers have left feedback stating, “[They]’ve tried MANY pimple patches off Amazon…But no other brand has come [sic] close to these!”

The team at Medtecs is excited to bring another trusted health and beauty solution to the global market. More information on this well-trusted company and its various products can be found at https://www.medtecs.com/. Further details on the OMO Acne Patch are available at https://www.medtecs.com/omo-acne-patch/.

