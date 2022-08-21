People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos Announces Board & Staff News & 50th Anniversary Fall Highlights

Co-chairs Charlotte Friedman and Andrea Honore, both of Princeton, NJ to lead “exciting era”

Historic Trenton Library hosts first 50th event

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Aug. 19, 2022 – PRLog — “People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos is entering an exciting era as we ramp up our 50th Anniversary celebrations led by a talented and engaged Board, experienced staff members, and meaningful partnerships,” Executive Director Cheyenne B. Wolf said recently. People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos is ushering in new programs including a dynamic series of 50th Anniversary celebrations with community collaborations and partnerships.

Board and Staff Members

People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos’ recently installed Board of Trustees include: Charlotte Friedman of Princeton, New Jersey, Co-Chair, Andrea Honore of Princeton, New Jersey, Co-Chair, Michael Aaron, Treasurer, Board Members at Large include: Alex Fajardo of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Barbara Flythe of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Bhaveen Jani, Susana Plotquin of Bordentown City, Mimi Schwartz of Princeton, New Jersey, and Keith Wheelock of Skillman, New Jersey

“We are celebrating 50 years since our Founder, Sarah Hirschman, started her program in a low-income housing project in Cambridge, MA with her informal invitation to young Latina women sitting on their stoops minding their children to participate in literary dialogue,” Co-Chair Andrea Honore remarked recently. “People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos was founded on the idea of generosity and inclusivity and the legacy of Sarah’s initial group is what we celebrate through our upcoming events.”

According to Wolf, the organization’s 50th anniversary milestone provides a unique opportunity for increased community engagement and relevance to a broader conversation about literature, civic duty, social justice, both past and present. “To aid in achieving these important goals, we are delighted that our staff has increased with the significant additions of Program Manager Maria Saiz and Communications Manager Debra Lampert-Rudman.”

MARIA SAIZ, a native of Spain and current resident of Princeton, NJ, has been teaching Spanish in the United States for over twenty years at both the secondary and college levels. María learned about Gente y Cuentos in 2018 while searching for ways to leverage her experience as an educator to facilitate learning beyond the classroom. She has since led programs in both English and Spanish with varied groups in both virtual and in-person format. Her unique insights into the program and her life-long commitment to introducing new audiences to the joy and power of literature promise a bright future for People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos’ programming under her leadership. Maria can be reached at mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org

DEBRA LAMPERT-RUDMAN of Pennington, NJ holds a M.Ed. in Children’s Literature and Literacy from the Pennsylvania State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Kean University with a B.A. in English and minors in Art History and Sociology. Debra most recently served as Curator of Education & Public Programs with Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton, NJ and Community Relations Manager/Trainer with Barnes & Noble in Springfield and Princeton, NJ locations. She is a published author, award-winning artist and poet who is honored and excited to bring her extensive background in Public Relations, Marketing, and Community Relations to People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos. Debra may be reached at debra@peopleandstories.org

FALL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS & PARTNERSHIPS

“During our anniversary year, it’s a thrill and honor to share opportunities for the public to experience the ‘magic’ behind our method, through collaborations with several local community organizations. In fact, our first anniversary event at the Trenton Public Library is especially fitting since it is the oldest library in New Jersey and situated right in the middle of our longest-served community. Plus, Benjamin Franklin is said to have purchased the library’s first 50 books! We’re so pleased to kick off our 50th Anniversary events at this historic location,” Wolf noted. Details and registration links for all events are at http://www.peopleandstories.org/ upcoming-events

On Tuesday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. Trenton Free Public Library will host the Inaugural 50th Anniversary event: a “Try It” in Spanish. On Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. a sample “Try It” event will be held in English at the Library. Light refreshments to follow.

On Friday, September 30 at 5:00 p.m. an overview evening presentation of People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos programming along with a sample "Try It" session followed by light refreshments, will be held at P&S/GyC headquarters, Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggerts Crossing Road in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. For details and registration email mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org

Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund is partnering with P&S/GyC to celebrate its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. to provide a free Gente y Cuentos session in Spanish: an oral reading of an enduring short story followed by a rich, guided discussion. LALDEF is located at 714-716 South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, NJ. Childcare and luncheon will be provided. For details and registration email mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org

Two-Part Coordinator Training Workshop will take place on Wednesday, October 19 (Day 1) and Friday, October 21 (Day 2) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The training will be held at P&S/GyC headquarters, Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggerts Crossing Road in Lawrenceville, NJ. Those who have participated in a "Try It" event or as a participant in previous programs are invited to attend this two-day workshop led by Executive Director Cheyenne Wolf and a small cohort of expert People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos coordinators. Email P&S/GyC Program Manager Maria Saiz at mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org for more information. Registration is required BY SEPTEMBER 30 and space is limited.

An exciting collaboration with the Arts Council of Princeton takes place on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. with The Art of People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos Inspired by ACP's exhibition of Mexican contemporary artist Karima Muyaes, teens through adults are invited to join a read aloud led by a P&S/GyC facilitators of one of Mexican author Angeles Mastretta's short stories from her collection: "Women with Big Eyes". Directed discussions – available in both English and Spanish – follow the reading exploring the literary elements of the text alongside participants' personal narratives. Mexican refreshments to follow, generously donated by La Lupita's Groceries. Full details and registration for this "pay as you can" event are available at this link: https://artscouncilofprinceton.org/ event/art-of- people-and-stories/

ABOUT PEOPLE & STORIES/GENTE Y CUENTOS:

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos (P&S/GyC) is dedicated to opening doors to literature for new audiences. Through oral readings and rigorous discussions of enduring short stories, we invite participants to find fresh understandings of themselves, of others, and of the world.

People and Stories/Gente y Cuentos is located at 295 Eggerts Crossing Road, Lawrenceville, NJ and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment. Most programs are held at partner sites and other locations. For more information, call 609-882-4926 or visit www.peopleandstories.org/ upcoming-events