Scoobies Celebrates 4 Successful Years



The brand inaugurated its first store on 15th August 2018 in DLF Mall of India, Noida. Currently, Scoobies has 20+ stores across the country with an online presence on leading E-commerce platforms like Nykaa, Myntra, Firstcry, and Amazon, to name a few.





Scoobies Inception – Transition from Melbourne to India Personal parenting travail and entrepreneurial stints of the husband-wife duo Vasundhra and Shantanu Dublish, accompanied by their business partner, Dharmesh Shah gave shape to Scoobies, a vertical of Optimal Digitech Private Limited.





Vasundhra and Shantanu Dublish were based in Melbourne, Australia and they decided to shift back to India in the later months of 2016. In this transition, Vasundhra who herself is a product designer realized that her kids missed Australian products in India. This sparked the idea behind Scoobies. Vasundhra Dublish along with Kamakshi Manchanda (VP of Marketing & Sales at Scoobies) traveled all over India to understand the gaps in the Indian kids’ market and what kids & parents expect the product/s to look like.





Our products are exclusively designed in Australia considering the kids’ safe quality that parents look for apart from designs. Every Scoobies product goes through multiple cycles before it comes in the market for sale. Said Shantanu Dublish while getting nostalgic about Scoobies initial journey.





What do Scoobies offer?



Scoobies has made its mark in Indias kids’ Lifestyle Market as the brand which brings quirky designs and colors inspired from all across the globe. Scoobies brings education and fun together with its unique range and offers bags & backpacks, pencil cases, food & drink supplies, magnetic DIY toys, and kids’ accessories.





In the coming years, Scoobies plans to cover every nook and corner of India and be a household name for kids. Scoobies product designers are working across the globe to bring unique and innovative products that fit in with the definition of fun-loaded learning.





Scoobies success journey – Revisiting 2018



We started with a team of 10-12 people and within the span of 4 years, weve grown as a brand with a workforce of over 100+ employees. Scoobies is covered by multiple publications including Mompresso, LBB, So Delhi, and so on.





When COVID hit our country in the year 2020, we withstood two major lockdowns. While 80% of businesses were closed, Scoobies expanded its digital footprint and emerged as a strong brand. We are working consistently to expand as a global brand and make Scoobies a household name in every nook and corner of the world. This is just a start of the bigger dream we started with .. said Kamakshi Manchanda while talking about the brands roadmap.





Scoobies: A road ahead



We started with a dream of making kids explore their innate capabilities and competence. Making childhood a celebration & school memories a remarkable experience is what we worked and are working to do. Scoobies new stores & franchises are already a part of a bigger plan in the domestic and international markets with a special focus on the US and Dubai markets.





Our team of product designers & experts is consistently working to create something new and inspiring for kids. Our pool of products will go wild in the coming years.





As a retail brand, it requires you to be on your toes 24/7. There are tons of product launches, exhibitions, events, influencer meetups, and whatnot. We extend our appreciation to the entire team who has been associated with the brand.





We would like to thank our customers for appreciating our efforts. We ensure that Scoobies products and the after-sale support you receive are both top-notch and state-of-the-art, and promise that we will continue improving them even further.





Contact Us;



Website – https://www.scoobies.co.in/



https://www.instagram.com/scoobiesstores/



https://www.facebook.com/scoobiesstores/



https://scoobiesstores.tumblr.com/



https://www.linkedin.com/company/scoobies



Reach us at – contact ( @ ) scoobies dot co.in or +91-9717359930

