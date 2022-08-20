Les Jacobowitz, Partner, ArentFox Schiff LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Navigating the LIBOR Transition Path 2022 and Beyond



Les has provided counsel on deals involving $25 billion or more, as well as restructurings and workouts of an additional $41 billion. He has worked with governmental entities, private companies, banks, investment banks and funds in all aspects of financing, including the lending, securitization, real estate, public finance, not-for-profit, health care, restructuring, energy & environment and infrastructure & privatization financing areas, and related litigation. He represents clients in diverse transactions involving commercial and economic development, nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, university and student loans, and multifamily and single family housing. Les is also a prolific speaker and author on the threat and impact of the LIBOR transition, and has successfully worked with clients to negotiate fair terms regarding LIBOR transition rates.





ArentFox Schiff LLP is internationally recognized in core industries where business and the law intersect. With more than 650 lawyers and policy professionals, the firm serves as a destination for an international roster of companies, governments, individuals, and trade associations.





The London Interbank Offered Rate, most popularly known as LIBOR, is one of the most important interest reference rates in the world. However, for several years, LIBOR has been hounded by many challenges and controversies. As a result, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that LIBOR will permanently cease immediately after December 31, 2021 for all currencies except (i) most U.S. Dollar facilities, (ii) the British Pound and (iii) the Japanese Yen. The FCA announced that (i) USD LIBOR is to terminate on June 30, 2023, (ii) Yen LIBOR is expected to terminate in 2022 and (iii) Pound LIBORs end date has not yet been determined. As part of the transition, benchmarks are transitioning to alternative risk-free rates (RFRs), or alternative commercial proprietary benchmarks which regulators have warned may have similar flaws to LIBOR.





The move away from LIBOR has been creating a drastic impact on all financial and non-financial institutions and a myriad of financial instruments on derivative and cash markets. Although banks have been making progress in their transition with respect to some financial products, all must still be wary of potential challenges and drawbacks in the ongoing transition process and the post-LIBOR era.





In this LIVE Webcast, attorneys Adam Schneider (Oliver Wyman), a firm thought leader in LIBOR, and Les Jacobowitz (ArentFox Schiff, LLP), a prolific speaker and author on the impact of the LIBOR transition, will present a timely and engaging discussion of the LIBOR transition and surrounding key issues. The distinguished speakers will also share significant market trends and practical strategies to ensure compliance amid the shifting landscape.





 LIBOR Transition: Significant Market Trends



 Key Transition Milestones



 Transition Documentation Concerns



 Risk Management at Play



 The Post-LIBOR World: Whats Next?





