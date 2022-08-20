One Of The Much Awaited Films Of The Year “Jaggu Ki Lalten” Starring Raghubir Yadav



Now Pradhan ji aka Raghubir Yadav is going to be seen in his next film Jaggu Ki Lalten. The lalten is undisputedly the main highlight of the film. In this suspenseful and dramatic film, the plots are so unpredictable which makes it very difficult for the viewers to understand what is true and what is not.





Jaggu Ki Lalten is a Hindi movie in which Raghubir Yadav is going to play a very special role. Famous film director “Vipin Kapoor” has directed this film. This film has also been written by director Vipin Kapoor itself.





It has been observed that if you already know what is going to happen in the film, then the surprise factor goes to minus and it is no longer considered a suspenseful film, it even becomes boring to watch but unlike this, the story of Jaggu ki lalten totally grips you and leaves you at a dramatic high. The story has been told so smartly that you will not be able to tell what is going to happen next.





Filmmaker Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta will also be seen playing an important role in this suspense thriller movie. Dr. Neeraj Gupta ji is a businessman by profession but now he is all set to join bollywood and win hearts with this film. Jaggu ki lalten stars Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in the lead role. Apart from these two, most of the big names are also a part of this promising movie. Namely, famous actor and singer- Raj Gopal Iyer, ‘Tillu Bhaiya’ aka Salim Zaidi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Rambir Aryan- well known actor of Haryanvi Industry, Winner of Star Plus kids singing reality show- Biren Dang, actress and model Aakriti Bharti, and many other famous personalities will be seen together. Indian Idol fame Mohit Chopra along with popular Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh, Mamta Sharma have spread the magic of their voice in this film. All the actors associated with this film have a distinct identity about their respective work.

