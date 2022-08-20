Hong Kong – CE attends 2022 Policy Address District Forum (with photos/video)

CE attends 2022 Policy Address District Forum (with photos/video) *****************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (August 20) led his team of Principal Officials to attend the 2022 Policy Address District Forum to directly listen to views and suggestions of members of local communities on the first Policy Address of the new-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. The District Forum was held at Tsuen Wan Government Secondary School and attended by about 100 people from all walks of life.





Twelve Principal Officials participated in the District Forum, including the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC; the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing; the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung; the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Secretary for Housing, Ms Winnie Ho; the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, and the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun.





The two-hour District Forum consisted of two sessions. In the first session, the Chief Executive and the Principal Officials listened to the views of 20 members of the public. The topics discussed covered a wide range of areas, including land and housing, transport, economy, employment, education, youth, poverty alleviation, healthcare and social welfare and so on. In the second session, participants were divided into four groups to engage in extensive discussions with the Principal Officials. Mr Lee interacted with members of the public in the four groups in turn and listened to their views.





“I thank members of the public for taking the time at the weekend to participate in the Policy Address District Forum and give their views. My team and I attach great importance to my first Policy Address to be delivered this October. We have collected a lot of valuable views covering a wide range of areas today. Apart from the above topics, we are particularly pleased to have the opportunity to exchange ideas with members of the public on their problems encountered in daily life. We will actively consider their views in the hope of laying a solid foundation for the future development of Hong Kong in the Policy Address and starting a new chapter for Hong Kong.





The public consultation exercise for the Policy Address was launched in late July. The Government will continue to tap the views of organisations and individuals from different sectors in the coming month or so by taking part in activities including consultation sessions and district visits. Members of the public can continue to give their views through various channels, including the Policy Address website, social media platforms, hotlines, or through email, fax and post.