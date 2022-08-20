Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok

Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok this morning (August 20) in which a 68-year-old woman died.





At about 8.50am, a mud truck driven by a 44-year-old man was travelling along Prince Edward Road East towards Kai Tak. When reaching Concorde Road, it reportedly knocked down the 68-year-old woman who was crossing the road.





Sustaining serious head injuries, the woman was rushed to United Christian Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 09.27am.





The mud truck driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. He was released on bail and is required to report back to Police in late September.





Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.





Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers at 3661 0264 or 3661 0277.





Police strongly condemn the irresponsible driving behaviour of the driver. It not only jeopardises the safety of other road users and threatens ones’ personal safety, but is also the actual cause of serious traffic accidents. Police do not tolerate such acts and will take resolute enforcement action.