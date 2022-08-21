MTS’ Ludlow Creek Releases Third Single from Forthcoming Album

With their highly anticipated album “Which Way Is Forward” dropping in September, 2022, Ludlow Creek has now released the 3rd single from the album, called “Finding Our Way Back.” It’s their follow-up to the 2nd single from the album, “Stoney Lonesome Road,” which hit the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart at #51. First single, “What About Love” was released to much critical praise, earning international airplay charting.

Ludlow Creek’s video of “Stoney Lonesome Road” has been selected by film festivals around the globe: Brilliant Indie Film Awards, Tokyo International Monthly Film Festival (Finalist), Shiny Sparkle Film Festival, Gladiator Film Festival (Winner), Munich Music Video Awards (semi-finalist), Rome Music Video Awards (finalist), Sweden Film Awards (semi-finalist), and many others.

A music video for “Finding Our Way Back,” including personal photos from the band, is in production at this writing. It is scheduled for release later this month.

About Ludlow Creek: Ludlow Creek began their journey as five close friends who wanted to combine their musical prowess. They started as an Ohio-based cover band called ‘Southbound’. After having performed more than 200 shows together, the band knew their musical synergy was destined for more than just covers, and they began to create original music.

After being rebranded to Ludlow Creek, the band released the international hit single, “What About Love” and the album, “Hands Of Time.” The latter earned them a 2022 International Singer Songwriters Association Award for Best Album. Generating a sound that can only be described as “modern classic rock,” some have compared their catalog of material to the sound and feel of The Doobie Brothers and The Eagles.

More details about Ludlow Creek can be seen on their official band website at http://www.ludlowcreek.com.